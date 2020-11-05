Moscow plans no tight lockdown over coronavirus, says mayor

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities are not planning any tight restrictive measures European countries are taking over the novel coronavirus, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with the Vesti program on the TV Channel Rossiya-1 on Thursday.

"The disease has not receded and the fight continues. We see far tighter measures abroad. We are not planning to do that so far. We believe that the healthcare system is quite coping with the existing challenges and problems at this stage," Sobyanin said.