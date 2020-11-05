Moscow plans no tight lockdown over coronavirus, says mayor

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities are not planning any tight restrictive measures European countries are taking over the novel coronavirus, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with the Vesti program on the TV Channel Rossiya-1 on Thursday.
"The disease has not receded and the fight continues. We see far tighter measures abroad. We are not planning to do that so far. We believe that the healthcare system is quite coping with the existing challenges and problems at this stage," Sobyanin said.
The Moscow mayor earlier said the coronavirus situation in Moscow was worsening and the number of identified COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations was growing. Sobyanin noted that along with the strict observance of the mask regime and the transfer of some office personnel to remote work, distance learning was helping stabilize the situation with the disease spread.
To date, 1,712,858 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,279,169 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 29,509 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.