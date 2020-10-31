Moscow cancels traditional reenactment of Red Army legendary parade on November 7, 1941

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Moscow has canceled the celebrations scheduled for November 4 and 7 in the Russian capital due to the coronavirus pandemic, as the city still bans marches, public gatherings and mass events, Moscow’s regional security department told TASS on Saturday.

"The Moscow government received applications for public events to be held in various city districts on November 4, 2020. In accordance with the current epidemiological situation and with the aim of curbing the spread of coronavirus throughout the city of Moscow and in accordance with the Russian presidential decree, the Moscow Mayor’s decree banning public events in the city of Moscow is still effective. In regard to the above mentioned, the public events announced for November 4 are not authorized by the executive bodies of Moscow," the press service said.

The press service added that for the same reason, the traditional march commemorating the 79th anniversary of the legendary military parade held by the Red Army on Red Square on November 7, 1941 has been cancelled.