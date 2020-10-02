{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Children, pregnant women won’t participate in Phase III of Vector vaccine trials

In order to conduct trials in pregnant women it is necessary to finish the studies of reproductive toxicity on animals first
© Natalia Fedosenko/TASS

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Pregnant women and children will not participate in post-registration trials of a vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told TASS on Friday.

"Post-registration trials of the EpiVacCorona vaccine in pregnant women and children are not planned. <...> Clinical trials with the participation of children are possible only after clinical trials on adult volunteers are completed. When studying the preparation, it is necessary to implement a staged research, beginning with the oldest age group: 15-17 years of age, 10-14 years of age, 6-9 years of age, 2-5 years of age, 7-24 months, first 6 months of life," the statement said.

Read also
Russian investment fund to supply 25 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Egypt

Therefore, six clinical trials with the participation of children, decreasing the age of volunteers, can be conducted successively only after the vaccine is approved for use on adults.

In order to conduct trials in pregnant women it is necessary to finish the studies of reproductive toxicity on animals first. According to the agency, they will be completed this December. "To date, no toxic effect of the EpiVacCorona vaccine after single and double injection in animal trials has been detected," the agency noted.

The Vector Research Center on July 24 obtained the Healthcare Ministry’s permit to conduct clinical trials of its vaccine on volunteers. The first volunteer was inoculated on July 27. The final group of 20 volunteers was discharged from an inpatient facility on September 8. Top sanitary doctor Anna Popova has also reported that clinical trials of the vaccine were completed on September 30. The registration procedure of the vaccine is planned to be completed by October 15.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Volume of hospital slots for COVID-19 patients in Russia sufficient, says Health Minister
To date, 1,194,643 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 970,296 patients having recovered from the disease
Read more
Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian and French Presidents have called on the opposing parties to exercise maximum restraint
Read more
Lavrov ready to meet in Moscow with Azerbaijani, Armenian counterparts
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also confirmed readiness to offer the Moscow platform for organizing respective contacts, including for holding a new meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia
Read more
Yerevan debunks reports of Tochka-U missile system use in Nagorno-Karabakh
Earlier, the Azerbaijani top brass issued a statement that the Armenian forces used a Tochka-U tactical missile system at the contact line
Read more
Russia overcomes dependency on Ukraine, NATO for military products — Deputy PM
The high-ranking official recalled that after sanctions were imposed on Moscow and Ukrainian manufacturers refused to ship military products to Russia in 2014, a complex of measures was developed to replace the imported goods
Read more
Russian tanks may be armed with larger guns — ground forces commander
Read more
Denmark authorizes Nord Stream 2 AG to operate gas pipeline on national shelf
The permit stipulates certain conditions, according to the regulator
Read more
Press review: Russia, US, France urge Karabakh truce and Kremlin brands Navalny CIA stooge
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 2
Read more
Armenia’s Defense Ministry reports downed Azerbaijani aircraft in Karabakh
Combat continues along the entire frontline, Yerevan says
Read more
Russia concerned by US military buildup in Eastern Mediterranean — foreign ministry
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo visited Greece on September 27-28
Read more
Azerbaijani forces claim destruction of Armenian air missile system in Karabakh
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry also reported numerous Armenian casualties over three days of combat
Read more
Putin, Macron, Trump call for talks on Nagorno-Karabakh without preconditions
The presidents urged an immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Paris says has proof Turkish militants involved in Nagorno-Karabakh
French President Emmanuel Macron underscored that the situation in Karabakh is serious and that he will do everything he can to make the countries return to the negotiations table
Read more
Russian intelligence head says CIA, Pentagon implicated in Belarus unrest
The United States is using dirty methods to whip up tensions in Belarus, the foreign intelligence chief stated
Read more
International community shows rare unity on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict — Russian diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that the international community called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations
Read more
Russia to create advanced space tracking system — aerospace forces
The Russian Aerospace Forces are looking into the possibility of building additional radars for its missile attack early warning system
Read more
Engineering and development work for Ka-52M helicopter to be over in 2022
Within the framework of the project for upgrading the Ka-52 helicopter the Syrian experience was taken into account, according to the CEO of the holding company Helicopters of Russia
Read more
Foreign countries refuse to supply radio electronic systems for Russian aircraft
Department director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Vasily Shpak said foreign countries attempt to stop Russian civil aviation industry in such way
Read more
Putin instructs government to stop uncontrolled export of unprocessed timber
The president requested completely banning shipments of round timber of coniferous species out of Russia starting January 1, 2022
Read more
Kremlin slams Navalny’s claims against Putin as unacceptable
Speaking on Navalny’s plans to return to Russia, the spokesman stressed that any Russian citizen can return back home at any time
Read more
Turkey's F-16 fighter downs Armenia's Su-25 from Azerbaijani territory — Yerevan
According to official Yerevan, the pilot of the shot down aircraft died
Read more
Rostec begins serial production of Mi-28NM
The company plans to provide 98 helicopters by 2027, according to the CEO
Read more
German re-unification 30 years on: Lavrov says Berlin embarks on course to hinder Russia
According to the top diplomat, as a result of a short-sighted NATO-leaning policy and geopolitical games, Europe is going through a major crisis of trust, while the enormous potential of Russian-German cooperation remains untapped
Read more
Russian diplomat slams third parties’ bellicose statements on Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia knows from its own sources that foreign militants are being moved to the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said
Read more
All Azerbaijani attacks repelled by Nagorno-Karabakh’s forces — Armenian defense ministry
Armenia’s losses were being verified and would be announced on Wednesday
Read more
Press review: Armenia, Azerbaijan say no to ceasefire and Lukashenko laughs off EU leaders
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 30
Read more
Russia’s military operation in Syria was necessary, helped to defeat IS — defense minister
The active phase of the Russian military operation lasted 804 days, from September 30, 2015, to December 11, 2017
Read more
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
Read more
US military transport plane conducts emergency landing in Odessa, report says
Read more
Belarus imposes retaliatory sanctions on Baltic states
The move targets about 300 officials from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, according to official Minsk
Read more
Russia works on hybrid power plant helicopter with artificial intelligence
It is expected that such features will make the helicopter of the future more effective for medical evacuation and search and rescue operations
Read more
Macron: It was a mistake not to establish European dialogue with Russia over disarmament
The French president believes that Europe should build its own dialogue with Moscow instead of delegating the issue to NATO
Read more
Press review: Armenia, Azerbaijan up the ante and Putin slaps export ban on timber
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 1
Read more
Armenia ready to request military assistance from Russia, ambassador says
On Sep 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azeri army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements
Read more
Putin expresses concern over Nagorno-Karabakh developments in call with Armenian PM
This is the second phone call between Putin and Pashinyan in the last few days, their previous phone call took place on Sunday
Read more
Press review: Russia uses soft power in Caucasus and Cuba, Uzbekistan to join EAEU
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 29
Read more
Russia's Sukhoi Su-34 jets make first-ever nighttime flight into stratosphere
The aircraft destroyed a hypothetical enemy at a supersonic speed, according to the Central Military District's press service
Read more
Defense technology behemoth Rostec releases video of combat exoskeletons in action
The video portrays a soldier in full combat gear moving across rugged terrain, running, squatting, jumping onto a high platform, getting into a motor vehicle and ascending a stairway
Read more
Armenia eyes recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence
There is also the possibility of forming a military and political alliance with Karabakh, the Armenian PM said
Read more
Aeroflot resumes regular flights from Moscow to Seoul
Flights will be operated once a week
Read more
Air defense system Tor-M2 to get special small missile against drones
The commander-in-chief stressed that strategic and operative drones were typical targets for the ground forces' air defenses
Read more
Khmeimim base turns into homey neighborhood over five years — personnel
September 30, 2020 marks precisely five years since the beginning of the military operation for providing assistance to the people of Syria in clearing the country of international terrorist groups
Read more
Kremlin says Biden-Trump debate shows a new trend in US ‘political culture’
The Kremlin has refused to evaluate US presidential debate
Read more
Four drones detected in Armenia’s airspace, three of them downed — premier
Late on Thursday, Armenia’s Defense Ministry warned that its air defense systems were engaging targets in the republic’s airspace
Read more
CIA working with Navalny, Kremlin spokesman says
According to Dmitry Peskov, it’s not the first time that contacts between Navalny and foreign intelligence agencies have been detected
Read more
Belarus never went back on its word on constitutional reform — diplomat
The spokeswoman stressed that it is unacceptable to interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus and to point out to the country’s residents what needs to be done
Read more
Azerbaijan says Armenia using foreign mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
According to the statement, mercenaries from the Middle East are being involved especially actively
Read more
US creates time pressure in New START issue, names unacceptable terms — ambassador
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier described the New START extension as "the issue of primary importance that should and must be promptly dealt with"
Read more
Germany to consult with EU on Navalny case after getting OPCW results, says Merkel
The chancellor stressed that the incident with the blogger was not just a matter between Germany and Russia but an issue that should be addressed globally
Read more
No one will make Baku leave Nagorno-Karabakh soil under its control, says president
The Azerbaijani leader vowed that "Azerbaijan would restore its territorial integrity"
Read more
Over 300 Syrian Islamists arrive in Karabakh via Turkey — Macron
The French leader said Russia is aware of this fact
Read more