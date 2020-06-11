Most Russians support coronavirus restrictions, poll indicates

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Most Russians largely support restrictions imposed in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, a poll carried out by RGS Bank indicates.

"Most of those surveyed (77%) largely agree with the previously imposed restrictions. 20% said that the authorities should have enforced more restrictions, while 24% disagree. A total of 13% of respondents don’t think that there was a need to introduce self-isolation rules," the bank said in a research note.

Twenty percent of Russians expected the quarantine measures to be removed in May, while 13% thought they would have to spend the whole summer in self-isolation. Nine percent of the poll’s participants said that new coronavirus waves would come in the future, prompting a return of restrictions. Only six percent said there was no pandemic at all.

The poll involving 1,000 respondents over 18 years of age was conducted in Russian cities with a population of over 100,000 in May.

As of June 10, a total of 493,657 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Russia, with 252,783 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 6,358 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.