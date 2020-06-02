Serbian servicemen to take part in Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24

BELGRADE, June 2. /TASS/. Serbian servicemen will take part in the Victory Parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany) that is to be held in Moscow on June 24, Serbia’s Defense Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"Under an agreement between the Serbian and Russian Presidents and Supreme Commanders-in-Chief, Aleksandar Vucic and Vladimir Putin and an invitation from the Russian Defense Ministry, servicemen of the Serbian army will take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24, 2020," the ministry said in a statement in response to TASS’ official inquiry.

This year, the traditional May 9 parade on Moscow’s Red Square had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the parade would be held on June 24, the day when the first Victory Parade took place in Moscow 75 years ago. Putin ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to launch preparations for the parade and spare no effort to exclude any possible health risks for those who would take part in it.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, army units from 19 nations have been invited to take part. According to him, about 14,000 people, including more than 800 students of the Defense Ministry’s pre-university educational establishments, will be involved.