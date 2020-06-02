Russia’s top brass invites 19 foreign armies to take part in Victory Parade

The Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square will involve about 14,000 personnel

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s top brass has invited military units of 19 foreign armies to take part in the WWII Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Tuesday. "The parade teams of 19 foreign states have been invited," Shoigu said.

Read also Putin to monitor Victory parade from tribune on Red Square

The Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War will involve "about 14,000 personnel, including over 800 cadets of pre-University educational institutions and the Young Army movement," the defense chief said. The parade will feature "225 items of armament, military and special hardware and 75 aircraft. The spectators will be able to see over 20 latest military models, including Su-57 and MiG-31K aircraft," the defense chief said. Overall, the military parades in nine hero cities and 19 cities across Russia where the military districts, fleets and armies are headquartered, are expected to involve 64,000 personnel, 1,850 weapon systems and 511 aircraft, the defense minister said. Military personnel with coronavirus immunity to take part in Victory Parade The service members with the coronavirus immunity will comprise the basic part of the personnel that will march across Moscow’s Red Square during the Victory Parade, the defense chief said. "Let me note that mostly service members with the COVID-19 immunity and without the signs of infectious diseases will be admitted to the parade," Shoigu said.

Read also Putin declares day of Victory Parade on June 24 non-working day