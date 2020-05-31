Putin to monitor Victory parade from tribune on Red Square

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign leaders will monitor the Victory parade on June 24 from the tribune on Red Square, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the interview with Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Certainly, the president and the guests will [watch the parade] at the tribune," Peskov said. "No doubt, there will be foreign heads of state." Peskov noted that it was necessary to take into account "epidemiological modality" and expressed hope that the lockdown would be a thing of the past when the parade takes place.

On April 16, the Russian president announced a decision to postpone the Victory Day Parade, which is held annually on May 9, because the preparations for it could not be carried out amid the coronavirus spread. On April 28, Putin said an air military parade would be held on May 9. Putin pledged that the Victory parade would take place later this year.

On May 26, Putin told a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that the parade would be held on June 24. Putin explained that he had chosen the date since the legendary, historic parade of victors was held on June 24, 1945. The president ordered the defense minister to prevent any risks for health of the parade participants.