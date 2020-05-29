Serbian president to attend Victory Parade in Moscow

BELGRADE, May 29. /TASS/. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday he will come to Moscow on June 24 to attend the Victory Parade.

"I have received an invitation from Moscow. Naturally, I will represent Serbia at the Victory Parade," he said in an interview with Serbia’s Pink TV.

Vucic said earlier he thought it was a "special honor" to be invited to the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9. It was originally planned that 75 Serbian servicemen would take part in the parade.

The Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square that was to be held on May 9 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the parade would be held on June 24, the day when the first Victory Parade took place in Moscow 75 years ago. Putin ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to launch preparations for the parade and spare no effort to exclude any possible health risks for those who would be involved.