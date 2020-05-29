Moldovan president to visit Victory Parade in Moscow despite pandemic restrictions

CHISINAU, May 29. /TASS/. Moldova’s President Igor Dodon has said that he will go to Moscow for the Victory Parade on June 24 despite the quarantine imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The decision to hold the Victory Parade is correct. This year we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. We are obliged to remember and respect our history. Those who do not remember their past have no future," Dodon said in the latest edition of the project President Answers in the social networks.

He stressed that the mandatory quarantine upon returning to Moldova was canceled for those making business trips abroad and have no symptoms of the disease after the return.