Police to check CCTV footage showing woman left to die on bench by person in hazmat suit

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Moscow’s police have launched a check into a CCTV footage featuring a woman left to die on a bench near a multi-apartment house in Moscow by a person wearing a hazmat suit, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"A woman’s body with no evidence for violent death was found on a bench. A pre-investigation check has been launched," the source said, adding that the police were checking a video featuring that the woman had been brought from a hospital and left to die on the bench.

Earlier, Ren-TV posted a CCTV record showing a man in a white hazmat suit taking the woman out of a car and leaving her on the bench.