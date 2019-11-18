122 Russian children evacuated from Iraq since December 2018

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. As many as 122 Russian children have been brought back to Russia from Iraq since December 2018, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Monday.

"In all, the ministry’s planes have performed four flights [to Iraq] and have brought 122 children to Russia," the spokesman said, adding that this number included the 32 children who had been taken to Moscow on Monday evening.

"These children, aged from one to nine, feel well after the four-hour flight," he noted.

According to the ministry, efforts to find and evacuate Russian children from areas of combat operations will be continued.

Russia’s Ambassador to Iraq Maxim Maximov told TASS earlier that the operation for the evacuation of Russian children from that country was practically over. He said that there were no more Russian children in Baghdad.

A special commission was set up in 2017 by the office of the Russian children’s rights ombudsperson to help evacuate Russian children from areas of combat operations. Thanks to an algorithm of actions elaborated jointly with the foreign, emergencies, interior and health ministries, ninety children were repatriated from Iraq in three operations, in December 2018, February and June 2019. Thirty-two more children were taken to Moscow from Baghdad earlier on Monday.