Record-breaking number of Russians visit Turkey's top Mediterranean coastal resort

ANKARA, November 8. /TASS/. A record-setting number of Russian citizens visited Turkey’s resort hotspot - the Antalya Province - this year, as reported on Friday by the country’s Anadolu Agency.

The news service cites information from the province’s Department for Culture and Tourism. According to the agency, the number of Russian tourists totaled 5,414,602 from January 1 to October 31, 2019, translating to a 17.4% increase from last year’s figure.

Anadolu Agency also reported that in the first 10 months of the year more than 14 million foreign tourists visited the ‘tourist capital’ of Turkey.

In January, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated that Ankara expected to receive more than 6 million Russian tourists this year.