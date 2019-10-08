Golden Autumn Festival brings pumpkins and hay bales to Moscow

On October 4-13, Moscow is hosting a feast of harvest — the Golden Autumn food festival. The annual event is organised by Moscow's authorities and features food markets, master classes, concerts and open-air exhibitions. The festival covers 1,500 sites throughout the city. Last year, more than one thousand manufacturers from 55 Russian regions took part in the Golden Autumn food festival, with 6.5 million people attending.
Pumpkins pile up on the back of a truck during Moscow's Golden Autumn food festival© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
The festival is being held on October 4-13© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
The annual festival is organised by Moscow's authorities and features food markets, master classes, concerts and open-air exhibitions© Gavrill Grigorov/TASS
A woman walking past a combine harvester during the 2019 Golden Autumn food festival in Moscow© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
The festival sites are decorated with exotic pumpkins and flower compositions© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
The festival covers 1,500 sites throughout the city© Gavrill Grigorov/TASS
Pumpkins are seen during the 2019 Golden Autumn food festival on Moscow’s Red Square© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
Last year, more than one thousand manufacturers from 55 Russian regions took part in the Golden Autumn food festival, with 6.5 million people attending© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
