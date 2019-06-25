Hainan to restrict car traffic from other provinces

HAIKOU, June 25./TASS./ The authorities of the Chinese southern province of Hainan will impose a restriction on the movement of vehicles registered in other Chinese regions starting August 1, 2019. According to the China Daily, these steps are aimed at reducing traffic and protecting the island’s ecology.

According to the plan developed by Hainan's departments of public security, transport and environmental protection, vehicles registered in other provinces can drive around the island for no more than 120 days a year. If the limit is exceeded, the driver will be fined 100 yuan (about $ 14.7) and will receive three penalty points. According to the Chinese law, for violating certain traffic regulation standards, the driver does not only get a fine, but also points to the driver's license. If a driver gains more than 12 points in one year, their certificate will be revoked until the driving test has been passed once again.

According to the news outlet, cars from other regions will be registered in a special online system, through which drivers will be able to track the number of days remaining until the limit is exceeded. This information, as the newspaper reports, will also be available through the official account of the Hainan Traffic Department in the WeChat messenger.

The new rules will not apply to fire service vehicles, ambulances, and electric vehicles. As for the latter, the Hainan authorities actively promote the use of cars on eco-friendly energy sources in order to preserve the island's environment.