SpaceX cancels 10th Starship prototype launch due to bad weather

NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. American aerospace company SpaceX has canceled the scheduled Monday launch of its Starship prototype rocket for its 10th test flight due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The launch was planned for 7:59 p.m. Eastern Time (2:59 a.m. Moscow time) from the Starbase facility in Texas. "Standing down from today’s flight test attempt due to weather. Starship team is determining the next best available opportunity to fly," SpaceX’s X social media page said.

This marks the second cancellation of a Starship launch in the past two days. The prototype’s launch on August 24 was called off due to a technical malfunction in ground systems. The company now hopes to attempt the launch again on August 26.