Putin orders work to start building superheavy booster rocket next year — Roscosmos CEO

KALUGA, April 14. /TASS/. Russia will start building a superheavy booster rocket in 2024, on instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Roscosmos Director General Yury Borisov said on Friday.

"I received the president’s instructions to build this [superheavy] booster rocket, starting from next year," Borisov said at an international space film festival in Kaluga. The project should take eight to 10 years, he added.

Putin received Borisov in the Kremlin on Cosmonautics Day on April 12.

From April 12 to 16, Kaluga will host the Tsiolkovsky International Space Film Festival with TASS serving as its main information partner. Motion pictures from 18 countries, including China, Mongolia and India, will be screened. April 14 is Roscosmos Day at the festival.