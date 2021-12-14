Russia to disburse 89 million rubles for sequencing virus strains — deputy prime minister

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. A decision has been made to disburse 89 million rubles for the timely sequencing of coronavirus mutations in Russia, including the Omicron strain, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"In order to timely identify mutations and keep track of the situation a decision has been made to disburse from the reserve fund 89 million rubles for the full genome sequencing of COVID-19, including the Omicron strain," Golikova said at President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with government members.

Golikova said that at the moment a total of 77 sets for making PCR tests for the coronavirus disease were registered in Russia, including 56 of domestic manufacture.

"All of them are capable of identifying current strains, including Omicron," she said.