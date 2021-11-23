China launches Gaofen-3-02 Earth observation satellite

BEIJING, November 23. /TASS/. China has delivered the Gaofen-3-02 Earth observation satellite into orbit, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said on Tuesday.

According to a statement published on the WeChat social media network, the satellite was launched aboard a Changzheng (or Long March) 4C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan spaceport at 07:45 am local time.

The satellite is designed to help prevent maritime disasters, deal with their aftermath and monitor the environment, as well as for agricultural and meteorological use.

The mission was the 398th launch of a Changzheng carrier rocket.