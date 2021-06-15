Russia, China negotiate with many partners on lunar station project — Roscosmos

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Russia and China are negotiating participation in the international scientific lunar station project with many partners, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin told reporters during the Global Space Exploration Conference-2021 (GLEX-2021).

"We are actively negotiating with many participants. This is what we are doing, along with the Chinese colleagues," Rogozin said.

In his words, the European Space Agency (ESA) is the largest partner engaged in these talks.

On March 9, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced that they had signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on behalf of their governments on cooperation in creating an international scientific lunar station (ISLS). The signing ceremony was held via a video conference.

Russia and China are planning to use their joint experience and scientific technologies to create a roadmap for building a station on the Moon. Bilateral cooperation in this sphere envisages both studying the lunar surface and implementing joint projects in the orbit of the Earth’s natural satellite.