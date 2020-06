NEW YORK, June 25. /TASS/. US’s SpaceX postponed the launch of its Falcon 9 missile, carrying the 10th batch of Starlink satellites, until Friday, the company tweeted.

"Targeting tomorrow, June 26 at 4:18 p.m. EDT for launch of 57 Starlink satellites and 2 spacecraft from @SpaceflightInc’s customer BlackSky," SpaceX tweeted.

The launch has already been postponed for two days earlier, targeting Thursday.