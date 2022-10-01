Putin greets participants of 33rd Rossiya Festival of Documentary Filmmaking

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the participants, guests and organizers of the 33rd Rossiya Festival of Documentary Filmmaking.

"Over the past years, your festival has come a long and eventful way to become one of the most popular creative forums in the country’s cultural life. It offers quality films based on real events to spectators making them ponder the most pressing issues of our time. It is gratifying that the interest in the festival is constantly increasing, with its programme featuring documentaries noted for their relevant themes as well as by the filmmakers’ high professionalism," his message published on the Kremlin website on Saturday reads.

Additionally, Putin asserted "that the current festival, which will feature documentaries by filmmakers from Russia, the Donbass republics and a number of foreign countries, will attract wide public attention and launch new promising projects, both interregionally and internationally" and wished all the best to the festival’s participants, guests and organizers.