Ukraine not ready for NATO membership - Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 30./TASS/. Ukraine is not ready to be a NATO member country, it will bring nothing useful to the Alliance, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) program on Channel One.

"It turns out each time that the line they are supposed to defend is moving further east. Now, it has already come close to Ukraine. They want to also pull this country into there. Thought it is clear to everyone that Ukraine is not ready and it won’t make any contribution whatsoever to the strengthening of NATO’s security," the foreign minister said.

Ukraine’s membership in NATO

Ukraine’s membership in NATO will undermine the alliance’s relations with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"This will really undermine relations with the Russian Federation as it will be a gross violation of obligations taken by the presidents of the US and other member states of the alliance," Lavrov said.