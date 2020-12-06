Russia’s emergencies ministry sends bomb disposal experts to Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is increasing its task force carrying out a humanitarian mission in Nagorno-Karabakh and is sending bomb disposal experts, canine teams and psychologists, the Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"On December 6, an Il-76 aircraft of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry took off from Moscow with another group of rescuers. The joint group was formed of canine teams, bomb disposal experts and mine-rescuers of the Leader center, communications personnel, specialists of the Noginsk rescue center and also psychologists," a spokesperson said.

The plane is bringing equipment and three passenger buses for carrying out the Russian rescuers’ mission in Nagorno-Karabakh. The rescuers had passed tests for the coronavirus infection before their departure.

Stepanakert hosts a camp for a long-term deployment of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, which is continuing to provide humanitarian assistance in the war-stricken areas.