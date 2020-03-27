Roscongress Foundation and Banca Intesa sign cooperation agreement

Moscow, March 27. The Roscongress Foundation and Banca Intesa signed a cooperation agreement. When the global economy is facing a threat of recession, parties united to support a whole range of economy sectors. This agreement provides for areas such as information exchange or expert cooperation for international and domestic investment, as well as for business projects. It also includes potential fund raising for projects planned to be implemented in Russia. The document was signed by Alexander Stuglev, CEO and Chairman of the Roscongress Foundation and Antonio Fallico, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Banca Intesa.

A new permanent project management office will become the first step towards bringing this agreement to life. This office will work on a roadmap for bilateral cooperation, a project register, and priority areas of cooperation.

"The Roscongress Foundation and Banca Intesa boast significant and mutually reinforcing competencies to efficiently implement investment projects of Russian and international companies – partners of the Roscongress Foundation. One of our key priorities are to attract both direct and portfolio investment in the economy of the Russian Federation, and to assist successful implementation of national projects. This agreement became a logical step in developing our partnership and a measure of mutual support in the existing economic environment," - said Alexander Stuglev.

"The partners are mutually complementary. The Russian Banca Intesa belongs with Intesa Sanpaolo, the leading Italian and a largest European banking group with almost 500 years of history. We have unique possibilities and experience in banking both in Russia and globally, as well as in financial clearing for investment projects. We are ready to become a growth point for their implementation. Partnership with the Roscongress Foundation opens up good opportunities, as the Foundation is a foreign investment coordinator and an organizer of international convention and exhibition events in the investment and foreign trade industry," - noted Antonio Fallico. ­

