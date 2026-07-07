Russia shares African Union's concerns over situations in various parts of Africa — Lavrov

ADDIS ABABA, July 7. /TASS/. Russia shares the African Union's serious concerns regarding the difficult situation in various parts of Africa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following consultations with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahamoud Ali Yousouf.

"In the international part of the talks, we share serious concerns about the complex situation in various parts of Africa. This includes the Sahara-Sahel region, the Great Lakes region, the Horn of Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, and Libya. For our part, we will continue to assist our African friends in resolving crises strictly in accordance with the principle of 'African solutions to African problems,'" Lavrov noted.

"The rest of the global community, those who sincerely want to help Africans resolve their numerous crises, mostly inherited from the colonial era, everyone else must help Africans implement African approaches to resolving African problems," he added.