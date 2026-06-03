Russia demonstrates resilience, ready to overcome difficulties — Deputy Foreign Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia has demonstrated its resilience under Western sanctions and is ready to overcome any difficulties, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"So far, we have demonstrated our resilience and viability. We have shown that we are not isolated and that we have partners. Our partners see that we work with them based on completely different principles, namely, mutual benefit. We do not take things away; we share," he said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that Russia is a great power with vast economic potential, rather than a "gas station," as the country had been "thoughtlessly dubbed" in the past.

"I believe we will overcome any difficulties, which, unfortunately, will continue," Pankin added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future."

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.