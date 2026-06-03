Putin to hold series of meetings following talks with Tanzanian leader — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. After concluding talks with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan, Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue his working meetings, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Putin is working in the Kremlin," he said. "In honor of the state visit, events will take place today at the Grand Kremlin Palace. There will be an official state meeting, followed by a closed-door discussion and talks between the delegations of the two countries. The Russian president will host a state banquet in honor of the guest," the spokesman noted.

"In addition, Putin has a series of working meetings scheduled for the afternoon, which will be closed to the public," Peskov added.

According to him, the Tanzanian president "will then travel to St. Petersburg, and will continue her work there tomorrow."