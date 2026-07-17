Israel to produce its own bombs in bid for arms independence from US — newspaper

TEL AVIV, July 17. /TASS/. Israel plans to establish its own mass production of JDAM guided aerial bombs within two years to move away from dependence on US arms supplies, The Jerusalem Post reports.

According to the publication, back in 2024, Israel, under orders from then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, started producing more of its own bombs in late 2024. This decision was prompted by the partial embargo imposed by the Biden administration on certain types of arms sales to Israel in May of that year. Israel has relied far more on the US for such weapons during crises for decades.

According to Amir Baram, director-general of the Israeli Defense Ministry, the ministry has recently been focusing on the production of aerial munitions. "We are now working to replenish all munitions expended to be prepared for any scenario," he said. "The decisions we made to expand and accelerate production lines in Israel before the operation will now allow us to take production rates to the next level," Baram noted, according to the newspaper.

The publication notes that Israel already produces its own kits that convert "dumb bombs" into precision weapons, but it is not anywhere close to the necessary volume that it needs to be considered independent. No specific data on the munitions’ production and their technical specifications were provided.