Putin, Xi Jinping having confidential conversation on entire range of issues — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s video call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping is not over yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"The video conference call with Chinese President Xi Jinping continues at this very moment," he noted.

According to Peskov, the two leaders "are having a confidential conversation on the entire range of international issues and bilateral relations" behind closed doors. Earlier, footage was released of the introductory part of the video call, which was open to the media.

The good tradition of video calls has been going on since 2020, Peskov pointed out. "The leaders cherish and maintain the tradition and always hold video calls before the Chinese New Year," he said.

Peskov stressed that advanced strategic partnership with China was a top priority for Russia. "They develop steadily in a broad format, effectively and successfully. And we can see that both parties have the political will to continue developing cooperation," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

Putin is scheduled to hold routine working meetings later in the day, Peskov added.