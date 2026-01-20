NATO, EU in deep crisis, OSCE about to breathe its last — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union (EU) are in deep crisis, while the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is about to breathe its last, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference summarizing Russia's diplomatic activities in 2025.

"Instead of a pan-continental, equal structure, which we advocate for, where everyone's interests will be balanced, they want to govern this vast, richest, and most populous continent from a Euro-Atlantic center. That was their plan, at least, until recently. NATO is in deep crisis, the European Union is in deep crisis, and the OSCE is about to breathe its last, so I think all these plans are doomed to failure," Lavrov said.

Russia believes that Eurasian security concerns the entire continent. NATO, the EU, and the OSCE have recently been used to infiltrate areas of traditional Russian influence, he explained.

"I don't know what will happen to NATO after the Greenland drama, but this attitude is deeply ingrained in the minds of most of today's European elites. Meanwhile, in Central Asia, they're saying: 'You don't need to do anything with Russia, you don't need to do anything with China, let's go with us. They'll all be harming your development, and we'll help you,'" Lavrov added.

He noted that Europeans are discouraging other countries, such as Mongolia, from cooperating with Russia and China, and are trying to "impose their own order" in the Far East, including by introducing elements of Euro-Atlantic structures, as is happening in relations with Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines.

"Let those with more foresight join our efforts, together with our Belarusian friends, to promote the Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century. As I have already said, a number of European ministers and representatives are already participating in the relevant annual conferences in Minsk. Their list will grow," Lavrov said.