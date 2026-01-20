Russia to promote initiative to form Greater Eurasian Partnership — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to promote the initiative to form a Greater Eurasian Partnership and create a pan-continental architecture of equal and indivisible security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have continued and will continue to promote the key flagship initiatives that President Vladimir Putin has put forward, primarily regarding the formation of the Greater Eurasian Partnership and, based on this material basis, the creation of a pan-continental architecture of equal and indivisible security," he said at a news conference reviewing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

"By the way, together with our Belarusian friends, we are promoting the initiative to develop a Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st century, a charter that we have declared open to the participation of all states of the Eurasian continent without exception," the minister added.