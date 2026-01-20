Trump's team pragmatic, sees need to consider interests of others — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s administration is pragmatic and recognizes the need to consider other countries’ legitimate interests in full, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I assure you that Donald Trump’s administration, with all the actions that are now being widely discussed around the world, is the administration of pragmatists. And it recognizes the need not only to unite a large number [of countries] under its leadership, but also to fully consider their legitimate interests," he said at a news conference reviewing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

This position and understanding of the need to take into account the interests of a partner is fully evident in the Trump administration's approach to the Ukrainian settlement, Lavrov added.