Lavrov lauds 'unprecedented' ties with China

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese relations have been brought to an "unprecedented" level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference reviewing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

"They are unprecedented not only in their breadth and depth but also in the alignment of positions regarding developments in Eurasia and on the global stage," Russia’s top diplomat noted.

Lavrov's counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, stressed at a press conference summarizing the results of Chinese diplomacy late last year that relations between Russia and China had become "even stronger," and that the interaction between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping underscored "the essence of a comprehensive strategic partnership and strategic mutual trust."