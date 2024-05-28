Half of Russian government came to Tashkent — Putin

TASHKENT, May 28. /TASS/. All the key members of the national cabinet were in the Russian delegation visiting Uzbekistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters when ending the state visit to the country.

"The effect was also so strong because the composition of our delegation was very serious: almost a half of the government of the Russian Federation, all the key ministers," Putin said.

"When both heads of regions and two governments from both sides gathered, certainly, the exchange of information, the exchange of opportunities to develop cooperation was very rich," the president noted. "The point is not even in a number of signed papers, the point is in live communications among people that want to work together and see how to do this," he added.