Russia, China plan to work together to strengthen security in Persian Gulf region

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing will join forces to strengthen security in the Persian Gulf region, according to a joint statement signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The sides will actively cooperate to strengthen security in the Persian Gulf region and assist the countries of the region in strengthening mutual trust and realizing sustainable development," the statement said.

The Persian Gulf has special importance to both Moscow and Beijing due to the world's largest trade waterways passing through it. The trade routes include the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative and the International North-South Transport Corridor.