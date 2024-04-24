Russian diplomat thanks Tajik authorities for help in probe into Crocus terrorist attack

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin at a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sodik Imomi expressed gratitude for the prompt assistance of Tajikistan’s competent agencies in the investigation into the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side expressed gratitude to the leadership and friendly people of the Republic of Tajikistan for condolences, sympathy and support in connection with the tragedy as a result of the barbaric terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall, as well as for prompt cooperation in the investigation by the competent agencies of the two countries", the ministry said.

It said that the diplomats had ‘synchronized watches’ at their talks on key issues of further development of the whole range of bilateral relations in the context of strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations, and looked into key trends on the international and regional agenda. "In this context, the sides exchanged views on the progress in the implementation of large-scale tasks set by the heads of the two states and heads of government along the political, trade, economic and migration trajectories, the implementation of projects on the cultural and humanitarian fronts," the ministry added.

The diplomats also stressed "the mutual commitment to raising the level of foreign policy coordination of the two countries on the main interstate platforms, including the CIS, CSTO, SCO and the UN, as well as the OSCE," it said.

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, just outside the Moscow city limits. According to the latest data, 144 people were killed and 551 suffered injuries. Eleven people, including four direct perpetrators, have been arrested in the case of the terrorist attack. The Russian Investigative Committee said that investigators had found evidence of the attackers’ connection to Ukrainian nationalists.