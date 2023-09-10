West disguising weapons supplies to Kiev by humanitarian purposes — DPR head

DONETSK, September 11. /TASS/. Western countries are disguising weapons supplies to Ukraine by humanitarian missions, acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Sunday.

"The West is becoming a participant in military crime because these weapons are doing harm to the civilian population. This is the atrocious nature of the crime, which is disguised by humanitarian goals. This is a lie, this is absurdity since weapon cannot be supplied in the name of any humanitarian goals," he said, adding that billions of dollars that are allocated to finance weapons supplies against civilians in Donbass could be used to restore water supplies systems and build new water pipelines in Africa, which would save the lives of children who die from the lack of water.