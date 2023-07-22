Russian side rebuffs Poland’s complaints regarding Putin’s remarks – envoy

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Russian side rebuffed Poland’s complaints over the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks on Polish history and Warsaw’s ongoing policies, Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreyev said after visiting the Polish Foreign Ministry.

"The meeting went as expected. The Deputy [Foreign] Minister [of Poland Pawel] Jablonski presented the complaints of the Polish side over the things that the Russian President said about Poland during the Security Council meeting yesterday. Naturally, he received a proper rebuff and explanations regarding how we see both the history of the 20th century and the behavior of Polish authorities now in regards to the conflict in Donbass, Novorossiya and in Ukraine," Andreyev underscored.

"We registered a complete lack of mutual understanding and completely different approaches to both issues of today’s politics and issues of history. There’s nothing to add here," he noted.

According to the diplomat, the Polish Foreign Ministry presented no formal note, "limiting itself to verbal expression of their displeasure."

Andreyev disclosed that the Polish side paid the most attention to Putin’s words that Poland received its Western lands thanks to Joseph Stalin’s position during Yalta and Potsdam conferences despite the objections of the allies.

"It is curious that the Polish side got focused on these words in particular, considering that Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] said many other things regarding the assessment of the current situation and Poland’s ongoing policy. Apparently, the things he said besides the mentioning of Stalin causes no protest or objections among them," the envoy stated.

According to the diplomat, it is hard to say why Warsaw got focused on this moment in particular.

"Maybe, [it was caused] by either emotional reaction or unprofessionalism," Andreyev concluded.

On Friday, Putin said during the meeting with the Security Council that it was "thanks to the Soviet Union in particular, thanks to Joseph Stalin’s position, Poland obtained significant territory in the West, Germany’s lands." He also noted that, today, Poland would like to obtain not only Ukrainian, but Belarusian territories as well.