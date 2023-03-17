Establishment of international court on Kiev’s crimes becomes very relevant — senator

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The topic of establishment of an international court on investigation of crimes of the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine is becoming rather pressing, Russian Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building head Andrey Klishas opined Friday.

"During the meeting of the Ministry of Justice board today, [head of the Russian Investigative Committee] Alexander Bastrykin spoke about the need to establish an international court for investigation of the crimes of the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine and Novorossiya, to define legal basis for the establishment of the court, as well as other organizational issues. I must admit that this issue is becoming very relevant," the senator said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier today, Bastrykin said that Russia must establish an international judicial body as a response to Western states that prepare similar structures for persecution of Russian officials.

He noted that issues of international martial justice arise amid the special military operation. According to Bastrykin, it is necessary to understand the status of courts that could be established in order to bring Ukrainian war criminals to responsibility, and to understand what countries may take part in them.