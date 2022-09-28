SBU brings charges against heads of DPR, Zaporozhye, Kherson Regions over referendums

KIEV, September 28. /TASS/. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has accused 16 individuals of collaboration for organizing referendums in the DPR, the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions on joining Russia.

The list includes DPR head Denis Pushilin, head of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Saldo and his deputy Kirill Stremousov.

"The SBU brought charges against 16 more organizers [of referendums]," the statement on the agency’s Telegram channel reads. It is specified that investigators had brought charges against the organizers on the count of "collaborative activities" under Ukraine’s Criminal Code.