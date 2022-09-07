UN secretary general is ready to help with ZNPP settlement, his office says

UNITED NATIONS, September 7. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is ready to help with the settlement of the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

He made the comments when asked if Guterres planned to visit the capitals for talks on the ZNPP.

"The secretary·general, I think, as you know as well as I do, will involve himself and make himself available at any point where he feels his intervention will move the process forward, and this is something that he's following very closely," the spokesman said.

When asked about the prospects for an establishment of a safety zone at the plant, he said hostilities were going on.

"I don't think anybody was expecting immediate results. However, the risks continue to be immediate," Dujarric said. "So, the discussions will go on with the parties to try to advance this. It's in the interests of everyone that we avoid a catastrophe at the nuclear power plant."

The area around the Zaporozhye NPP is regularly shelled by Ukrainian forces.