No rush in approving Russia’s Concept of Foreign Policy — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. There is no hurry in terms of deadlines for approving the Concept of Foreign Policy of the Russian Federation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"There is no need to get ahead of ourselves, there is no rush here," he said.

According to the Kremlin official, work on this document is still underway. "The thing is that overall, the landscape of international affairs and the landscape of foreign policy are changing very rapidly. A new global reality emerges which should be taken into account so this work continues," he said.

He added that "a lot of new factors emerged." "There are many states with a hostile attitude towards us that have already taken an openly belligerent position, that take various steps contradicting our interests, causing us harm, damage to our interests. So we need to counterbalance these actions and minimize these negative consequences," Peskov stressed.