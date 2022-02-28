Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Members of the Group of Seven (G7) need to assess the damage they caused to the world in the past 24 hours, Russian Foreing Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

When commenting on the G7’s statement that Russia would be responsible for any damage caused to Ukraine, Ukrainian nationals and international organizations, the diplomat pointed out that G7 countries should start with themselves. "It is high time the G7 assessed the damage that its members caused to the world in the past 20-25 years, and offset it with its own money rather than with someone else’s," Zakharova noted. These countries created damage "on several continents," she stressed.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons and there was no threat to civilians.