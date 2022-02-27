Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official

MINSK, February 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Kiev should work out a short roadmap and reach a common position during the negotiations, Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, member of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine Leonid Slutsky said on Sunday.

"Hope and common sense say it's time to be more constructive on both sides," he said. "The negotiation process is indeed an opportunity for some concessions and a roadmap, but it should be very short in terms of moving towards those agreements, which, I hope, will happen today, and we will come to the same unified position," he said.

According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side.