Foreign Minister Lavrov to depart to Middle East, North Africa on December 12

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will depart for a working trip across several countries of the Middle East and North Africa Sunday, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Tuesday, adding that the Minister will visit Israel, Palestine, Algeria and Morocco.

"In a few days, Sergey Lavrov will have travel to the Middle East and North Africa. On Sunday, he will depart for Israel, Palestine, Algeria and Morocco," he told TASS.

He noted that, besides bilateral contacts in Morocco, Lavrov will also take part in the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum.

"We are working on it with the Arab League Secretary General and our Moroccan partners. We hope for a wide representation of the Arab League states, of our Arab partners," the high-ranking diplomat said, adding that the meeting will take place in Marrakesh.