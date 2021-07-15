MP brands European lawmakers' proposal to not recognize Duma election as meddling

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The proposal of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs to prepare to withhold recognition of Russia’s election to the State Duma is an open form of meddling in electoral processes. This opinion was expressed by head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky on Thursday.

"It is not the first time that the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs talks about the readiness not to recognize the new line-up of the State Duma. This is a blatant way of meddling in electoral processes in Russia," he told journalists.

The lawmaker expressed confidence that "the elections to the State Duma will be held according to all democratic standards in compliance with the electoral legislation and the Russian Constitution".

"Russia will certainly invite independent foreign observers. We really count on impartial and unbiased evaluations. And then the European Parliament won’t have a leg to stand on," the lawmaker concluded.

Earlier, the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs proposed to the EU to prepare to withhold recognition of Russia’s election to the State Duma scheduled for September 17-19 if Brussels decides that it was conducted in violation of international norms.