Sanctions on Russia’s debt will not cause big problems - expert

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The imposition of sanctions on Russia’s state debt will not cause big problems, Executive Vice-President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Murychev told TASS.

"As for the imposition of sanctions against the Russian public debt, personally, I do not see any big problems. The debt will become cheaper then - this is obvious. Non-residents with big losses will sell our public debt, which will be bought by Russian commercial banks," the expert said.

According to him, if banks lack liquidity, they will be able to obtain the necessary resources from the Bank of Russia.

"If there is not enough liquidity, the Central Bank will support commercial banks with resources," he said.

Murychev also noted that in his opinion, those companies that have invested in the Russian economy are unlikely to refuse to work in the Russian Federation.