Russian Ambassador to US flew from New York to Moscow for consultations

NEW YORK, March 21. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov flew to the Russian capital for consultations, a TASS correspondent reported.

The diplomat traveled to Moscow from New York, as there is no direct flight between Washington and the Russian capital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Antonov is to arrive in the Russian capital on Sunday, March 21 (morning Moscow time).

The Russian Embassy in the United States said on Facebook on Wednesday that "on March 20, Ambassador of Russia to the United States Anatoly Antonov is leaving for Moscow for consultations." Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that Antonov had been invited to Moscow for consultations on ways to mend Russia-US ties.

Antonov’s leaving for Moscow for consultations was announced after US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC News that the Russian authorities would have to "pay a price" for their alleged interference in US elections. In addition, when asked if he considered Putin to be "a killer," Biden answered in the affirmative.

Later, the White House and the US State Department made statements that Washington counts on constructive cooperation with Moscow in areas of mutual interest, but is not going to smooth over the contradictions in bilateral relations.