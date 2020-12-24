Kremlin declines to comment on Biden’s determination to blame Russia for cyberattacks

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Moscow has nothing to do with cyberattacks on the US and has no intention to interfere in the situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on reports that US President-elect Joe Biden wanted incumbent President Donald Trump to blame Moscow for the attacks.

"I would like to refrain from commenting on the matter because such reports are of low value in terms of credibility," Peskov pointed out. He added that the Kremlin was unaware "if such reports can be trusted and would prefer not to interfere." "We have repeatedly said that we have nothing to do with cyberattacks," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized.

Cyberattacks on US

On Monday, Peskov pointed out that Moscow had nothing to do with cyberattacks on US government agencies and companies. He added that "accusations of Russia’s involvement are unfounded and should be viewed as a continuation of the blind Russophobia they resort to in case of incidents."

The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said last week that hackers had compromised federal agencies and critical infrastructure.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Friday that "it was the Russians that engaged in this activity." Meanwhile, Trump noted on Saturday that the media had exaggerated the incident. He added that China might have been behind the hacking attack.