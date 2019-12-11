Trump yet undecided on Russia’s invitation to 2020 VE Day celebrations in Moscow — Lavrov

WASHINGTON, December 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has received Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to visit festivities to mark the 75th anniversary of victory over the Nazi Germany in Moscow next year and is now considering this proposal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters, commenting on the results of his working visit to Washington on Tuesday.

"During their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan this June, President Putin invited President Trump to next year’s festivities marking the Victory Day in Moscow on May 9," Russia’s top diplomat said. "Today, I confirmed this invitation upon the president’s instructions. President Trump is now considering it."

"We hope that if there will be an opportunity of this kind, then, naturally, there can be a full-format bilateral conversation," Lavrov added.

A military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany) will take place in Moscow on May 9, 2020. Earlier reports said Russia had also sent invitations to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries and to European leaders.